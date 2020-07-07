3202 Brett Road

Amenities

Nice 2 story home. Complete remodel throughout. Downstairs offers formal dining area, kitchen, large open family room with fireplace open to spacious kitchen - fully equipped - refrigerator, microwave, DW, range, disposal. Lots of counter space and cabinets. Breakfast bar. Breakfast area has c-fan. Family room has c-fan and vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom has large bedroom and spacious master bath, separate shower, garden tub, walk in closets. Half bath by front door. Upstairs 2 bedrooms and large open room for 2nd living area with fans. 2 car garage with opener. Fenced back yard with large covered patio with c-fan. Nicely landscaped.