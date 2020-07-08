All apartments in Corinth
Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:14 AM

3105 Mason Ave

3105 Mason Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3105 Mason Avenue, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Roomy two-story house with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Master on first floor. Gorgeous travertine tile and laminate flooring downstairs. Kitchen with granite counters, island, and breakfast bar open to dining area and living room with fireplace. One bedroom upstairs is a suite with large walk-in closet and sitting room. Large media room upstairs with 10' screen, built-in speakers and projector for your favorite movies and sporting events. Four-year-old in-ground saltwater pool with party table, automatic pool cleaner, and free weekly pool service . Covered cedar gazebo in back yard and Hawaiian mural on the back fence. Two-car garage and 5-zone sprinkler system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3105 Mason Ave have any available units?
3105 Mason Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 3105 Mason Ave have?
Some of 3105 Mason Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3105 Mason Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3105 Mason Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3105 Mason Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3105 Mason Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3105 Mason Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3105 Mason Ave offers parking.
Does 3105 Mason Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3105 Mason Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3105 Mason Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3105 Mason Ave has a pool.
Does 3105 Mason Ave have accessible units?
No, 3105 Mason Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3105 Mason Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3105 Mason Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3105 Mason Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3105 Mason Ave has units with air conditioning.

