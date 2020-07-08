3105 Mason Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Roomy two-story house with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Master on first floor. Gorgeous travertine tile and laminate flooring downstairs. Kitchen with granite counters, island, and breakfast bar open to dining area and living room with fireplace. One bedroom upstairs is a suite with large walk-in closet and sitting room. Large media room upstairs with 10' screen, built-in speakers and projector for your favorite movies and sporting events. Four-year-old in-ground saltwater pool with party table, automatic pool cleaner, and free weekly pool service . Covered cedar gazebo in back yard and Hawaiian mural on the back fence. Two-car garage and 5-zone sprinkler system.