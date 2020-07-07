All apartments in Corinth
Corinth, TX
2909 Goodnight Trail
2909 Goodnight Trail

2909 Goodnight Trail
Corinth
Location

2909 Goodnight Trail, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully updated home on a large corner lot with huge trees for shade. This lovely home has been updated with new LVP floors throughout, new paint, new stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Four bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, formal living-dining area. Separate dining area off the kitchen opens to the family room with a wood-burning fireplace. Large master bedroom and bathroom with double vanity and separate bathtub and shower. Large patio area with wood deck and 2 large trees. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2909 Goodnight Trail have any available units?
2909 Goodnight Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 2909 Goodnight Trail have?
Some of 2909 Goodnight Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2909 Goodnight Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2909 Goodnight Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 Goodnight Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2909 Goodnight Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2909 Goodnight Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2909 Goodnight Trail offers parking.
Does 2909 Goodnight Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2909 Goodnight Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 Goodnight Trail have a pool?
No, 2909 Goodnight Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2909 Goodnight Trail have accessible units?
No, 2909 Goodnight Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 Goodnight Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2909 Goodnight Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 2909 Goodnight Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2909 Goodnight Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

