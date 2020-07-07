2909 Goodnight Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully updated home on a large corner lot with huge trees for shade. This lovely home has been updated with new LVP floors throughout, new paint, new stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Four bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, formal living-dining area. Separate dining area off the kitchen opens to the family room with a wood-burning fireplace. Large master bedroom and bathroom with double vanity and separate bathtub and shower. Large patio area with wood deck and 2 large trees. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval; deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application and deposit.