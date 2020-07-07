2602 Crockett Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room pet friendly

Huge Upstairs master suite has recent carpet, paint, tile flooring in master bath, wood in huge closet. Tons of living space! Combo living and dining with tile floors, spacious kitchen and breakfast have tile floors. Large family room with fireplace & laminate. Media room off family with recent carpet. BR 2 has private half bath, BRs 3 & 4 have vaulted ceilings. Large backyard with trees & storage bldg. Sprinkler system. Agents are the owners. No smoking or vaping, period. Prefer no cats. Pets are case by case. Available July 15th, possibly sooner as tenants move. Refrigerator included.