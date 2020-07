Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly

Beautiful 4BR, 2.5 bath with large backyard. Home has interior custom paint, handscrapted laminate wood-floor throughout the entire house. Study with French doors. Fourth bedroom upstairs could be game or media room, large master bedroom with separate shower and garden tub, Spacious backyard with spa. Ready for immediate move in. Pet will be considered on a case by case bases.