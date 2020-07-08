All apartments in Corinth
2403 Graystone Lane
Last updated November 4 2019 at 6:43 PM

2403 Graystone Lane

2403 Graystone Lane · No Longer Available
Corinth
Location

2403 Graystone Lane, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing single story home in cul-de-sac. Property has many upgrades including recently purchase appliances. Do not miss the chance to lease this beautiful home in this popular location. Kitchen, dinette and living area are adjoined to provide maximized entertainment space. The Formal Dining room at the entrance can be used as an office or flex room as it can be closed off from the kitchen.. No carpets in this home but pet restrictions are present and this is a non-smoking home. Entertain and enjoy the large backyard with it's covered patio and play area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2403 Graystone Lane have any available units?
2403 Graystone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 2403 Graystone Lane have?
Some of 2403 Graystone Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2403 Graystone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2403 Graystone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2403 Graystone Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2403 Graystone Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2403 Graystone Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2403 Graystone Lane offers parking.
Does 2403 Graystone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2403 Graystone Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2403 Graystone Lane have a pool?
No, 2403 Graystone Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2403 Graystone Lane have accessible units?
No, 2403 Graystone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2403 Graystone Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2403 Graystone Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2403 Graystone Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2403 Graystone Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

