2403 Graystone Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing single story home in cul-de-sac. Property has many upgrades including recently purchase appliances. Do not miss the chance to lease this beautiful home in this popular location. Kitchen, dinette and living area are adjoined to provide maximized entertainment space. The Formal Dining room at the entrance can be used as an office or flex room as it can be closed off from the kitchen.. No carpets in this home but pet restrictions are present and this is a non-smoking home. Entertain and enjoy the large backyard with it's covered patio and play area.