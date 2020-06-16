2129 Whetstone Drive.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Great floor plan on a treed lot! Large open family room with crown molding, vaulted ceilings, wood burning fireplace, all open to kitchen and breakfast area. Eat-in kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space, pantry, breakfast bar, tile floors, and custom paint decor. Split bedroom arrangement with the master bedroom off the family room with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan and window seat. Master bathroom features tile floors, separate tile shower, garden tub, his-hers vanities and walk in closets. Kitchen offers DW, Jenaire type indoor grill, microwave, built in wall oven. Extra room - bedroom or whatever - created in garage - AC, C-fan, closet. Quiet neighborhood and large backyard.