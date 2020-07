2107 Knob Hill Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool

LOCATED ON AN INTERIOR LOT WITH QUICK ACCESS TO HWY 35, THIS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH IS THE PERFECT FLOOR PLAN AND LOCATION. HIGH CEILINGS IN THE ENTRY AND 2 FORMALS THAT ARE VERSATILE FOR ANY SETUP. KITCHEN IS OPEN AND SPACIOUS WITH LARGE ISLAND AND OPEN TO THE FAMILY ROOM. KITCHEN OFFERS GRANITE AND A BREAKFAST BAR-BUFFET FOR ENTERTAINING. SECONDARY BEDROOMS ARE LOCATED UPSTAIRS WITH A GAME ROOM AND ADDITIONAL CLOSET SPACE. BACKYARD IS LARGE AND WOULD ACCOMMODATE A POOL IF WANTING TO ADD. MASTER BEDROOM IS SPACIOUS AND OFFERS PRIVATE MASTER BATH WITH HIS-HER SINKS, SOAKING TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER AS WELL AS WALK IN CLOSET.