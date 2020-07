Amenities

Fantastic immaculate 1 story 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage in desirable Cypress point subdivision of Corinth! Walking distance to schools, parks. Featuring lots of natural light, great floor plan with split bedrooms, large closets, brand new carpets, new paint, new HVAC system with NEST thermostat included. Other perks powerbolt touchpad keyless entry and Google Home Mini. Refrigerator is included. Zoned for Guyer, Crownover and Hawk Elementary. Hurry! Available for move in now!