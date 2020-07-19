Rent Calculator
Home
/
Converse, TX
/
8046 PIONEER OAK
Last updated April 14 2020 at 2:45 AM
8046 PIONEER OAK
8046 Pioneer Oak
·
No Longer Available
Location
8046 Pioneer Oak, Converse, TX 78109
Converse
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
UPDATED BATHROOMS, ALONG WITH COUNTERS AND CABINETS IN KITCHEN; RECENT INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PAINT; OVERSIZED LIVING ROOM; PETS ACCEPTED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8046 PIONEER OAK have any available units?
8046 PIONEER OAK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Converse, TX
.
Is 8046 PIONEER OAK currently offering any rent specials?
8046 PIONEER OAK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8046 PIONEER OAK pet-friendly?
Yes, 8046 PIONEER OAK is pet friendly.
Does 8046 PIONEER OAK offer parking?
Yes, 8046 PIONEER OAK offers parking.
Does 8046 PIONEER OAK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8046 PIONEER OAK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8046 PIONEER OAK have a pool?
No, 8046 PIONEER OAK does not have a pool.
Does 8046 PIONEER OAK have accessible units?
No, 8046 PIONEER OAK does not have accessible units.
Does 8046 PIONEER OAK have units with dishwashers?
No, 8046 PIONEER OAK does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8046 PIONEER OAK have units with air conditioning?
No, 8046 PIONEER OAK does not have units with air conditioning.
