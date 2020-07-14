All apartments in Comal County
433 Scenic Lullaby
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:43 PM

433 Scenic Lullaby

433 Scenic Lullaby · (210) 361-3364
Location

433 Scenic Lullaby, Comal County, TX 78070

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2904 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Pristine home located in The Preserve at Singing Hills. Move in ready home that truly has it all including, a study, private dining, media plus a game room & tons of windows that allow the natural light to flow. Chef's dream kitchen with granite counters, gas cooking, stainless appliances, white maple cabinetry & a breakfast bar that opens up to the living room. Spacious covered patio that is the perfect to relax and enjoy the tranquil backyard. Great location close to 281, shopping and dining!!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 Scenic Lullaby have any available units?
433 Scenic Lullaby has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 433 Scenic Lullaby have?
Some of 433 Scenic Lullaby's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 Scenic Lullaby currently offering any rent specials?
433 Scenic Lullaby is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 Scenic Lullaby pet-friendly?
No, 433 Scenic Lullaby is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Comal County.
Does 433 Scenic Lullaby offer parking?
No, 433 Scenic Lullaby does not offer parking.
Does 433 Scenic Lullaby have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 Scenic Lullaby does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 Scenic Lullaby have a pool?
No, 433 Scenic Lullaby does not have a pool.
Does 433 Scenic Lullaby have accessible units?
No, 433 Scenic Lullaby does not have accessible units.
Does 433 Scenic Lullaby have units with dishwashers?
No, 433 Scenic Lullaby does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 433 Scenic Lullaby have units with air conditioning?
No, 433 Scenic Lullaby does not have units with air conditioning.
