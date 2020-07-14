433 Scenic Lullaby

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel game room

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Pristine home located in The Preserve at Singing Hills. Move in ready home that truly has it all including, a study, private dining, media plus a game room & tons of windows that allow the natural light to flow. Chef's dream kitchen with granite counters, gas cooking, stainless appliances, white maple cabinetry & a breakfast bar that opens up to the living room. Spacious covered patio that is the perfect to relax and enjoy the tranquil backyard. Great location close to 281, shopping and dining!!

Contact us to schedule a showing.