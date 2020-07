Amenities

This spacious 2 story home with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2 living rooms & open floor plan is in a cul-de-sac. Downstairs is a large master bedroom with an on suite along with a 2nd bedroom with a full bath close by. Kitchen features granite counter tops, lots of cabinets, stainless steel appliances & walk -in pantry. Relax on covered backyard patio as your outdoor living. Patio also has a gas outlet for grilling. Walking distance to Elementary school. All this home needs is you.