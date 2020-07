Amenities

(FIRST MONTH FREE ) Gorgeous 4 bedrm Highland Home built in 2018 with study in Ventanna Subdivision. Very well maintained, spacious and open floor plan, fully equipped island kitchen; gas cooking, breakfast bar, refrigerator, built-in microwave and oven, living room with wood burning fireplace, spacious master bedroom, covered patio, private back yard on greenbelt, Comal ISD Schools, Neighborhood Pool. Ready for Move In. No Pets, No smokers Please.