Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:28 PM

1409 Southern Plantation Drive

1409 Southern Plantation Drive · (979) 571-7355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1409 Southern Plantation Drive, College Station, TX 77845
Southern Plantation

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2139 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
pool
media room
Spacious 4 bedroom home in south College Station! Are you looking for some square footage at a great value? This move in ready home features a formal living room with high ceilings, vinyl flooring and a brick fireplace. The second huge living space will make an awesome family room, game room or media room. A light and bright dining area boasts a wall of windows looking out to the huge backyard. Cute kitchen with ample cabinetry, gas range, dishwasher and pantry. The master bedroom suite features a large walk in closet, new carpet and en suite bathroom. Three other secondary bedrooms, a hallway bathroom and a utility room make up the rest of the home. Step outside on to the covered porch and expansive deck with graveled fire pit area. There is plenty of space in the yard for a garden, play toys or a even a pool but you won't need one because the community pool is just steps away! https://view.ricohtours.com/37c5e42f-797a-4da5-8cc7-6d6af322c2db/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Southern Plantation Drive have any available units?
1409 Southern Plantation Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1409 Southern Plantation Drive have?
Some of 1409 Southern Plantation Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 Southern Plantation Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Southern Plantation Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Southern Plantation Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1409 Southern Plantation Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 1409 Southern Plantation Drive offer parking?
No, 1409 Southern Plantation Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1409 Southern Plantation Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 Southern Plantation Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Southern Plantation Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1409 Southern Plantation Drive has a pool.
Does 1409 Southern Plantation Drive have accessible units?
No, 1409 Southern Plantation Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Southern Plantation Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1409 Southern Plantation Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1409 Southern Plantation Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1409 Southern Plantation Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
