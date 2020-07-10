1409 Southern Plantation Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool ceiling fan fire pit

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit game room pool media room

Spacious 4 bedroom home in south College Station! Are you looking for some square footage at a great value? This move in ready home features a formal living room with high ceilings, vinyl flooring and a brick fireplace. The second huge living space will make an awesome family room, game room or media room. A light and bright dining area boasts a wall of windows looking out to the huge backyard. Cute kitchen with ample cabinetry, gas range, dishwasher and pantry. The master bedroom suite features a large walk in closet, new carpet and en suite bathroom. Three other secondary bedrooms, a hallway bathroom and a utility room make up the rest of the home. Step outside on to the covered porch and expansive deck with graveled fire pit area. There is plenty of space in the yard for a garden, play toys or a even a pool but you won't need one because the community pool is just steps away! https://view.ricohtours.com/37c5e42f-797a-4da5-8cc7-6d6af322c2db/