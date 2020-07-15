/
SHSU
Last updated July 15 2020
19 Apartments For Rent Near Sam Houston State University
The West Hill Apartments
149 Col Etheredge Blvd, Huntsville, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1249 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The West Hill Apartments in Huntsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
105 Yegua - 107
105 Yegua Cir, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1382 sqft
All appliances included, pets on a case by case. This 3bdrm 3bath is a must see! Call Today to view this spacious unit. This 3 bedroom/3 bath duplex is conveniently located to SHSU, shopping, dining, and more.
519 Mcguire Ln
519 McGuire Ln, Huntsville, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
1/1 house close to campus! - Property Id: 144564 Awesome 1/1 house, recently renovated with new paint inside and out, new wood-look luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout and new wooden deck outside the front door.
2812 Angier
2812 Angier Road, Huntsville, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
1/1 close to campus! - Property Id: 157566 Super cute duplex unit, faces the street. Other unit faces the backyard and is rented. Brand new roof and wood-look luxury vinyl flooring.
119 Louis Davis Dr B
119 Louis Davis Dr, Huntsville, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
2/1 house close to campus! - Property Id: 317481 Spacious and bright 2/1 house close to campus! Covered two car carport with bonus metal shed for storage. New wood-look luxury vinyl flooring throughout.
1019 12th Street
1019 12th Street, Huntsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
Downtown Loft - Private entrance and reserved parking. (RLNE3533479)
119 Sara Ln
119 Sara Ln, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$51,000
1190 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 bedroom home near Downtown! - Property Id: 318001 This home is listed for sale! Building Amenities: • Cable Ready • A Yard • Near Parks and Trails • Off-Street Parking • Safe and Secure • Swimming Pool and
1224 20th
1224 20th Street, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1831 sqft
1224 20th Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom House Near SHSU - 3 bedroom 2 bath house with lots of space for entertaining. Large front porch great for sitting and watching the world go by. (RLNE5924845)
904 Ave J
904 Avenue J, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
904 Ave J - This is a Dan Phillips house so everything in it is unique. Close to Mance Park Junior High and just blocks form down town and Sam Houston State University. This house is great for a small family or college students.
1925 L 1/2
1925 Avenue L 1/2, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$925
House close to SHSU - House close to SHSU. (RLNE4147170)
2610 Chimney Rock
2610 Chimney Rock Road, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1272 sqft
3 Bedroom House - This brick house has lots of space in each bedroom and a large fenced back yard. Great for lounging or having a few friends over! 2 car garage keeps your car cool during our Texas summers. No Cats Allowed (RLNE4015895)
803 Meadow Ln
803 Meadow Ln, Huntsville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$45,000
1277 sqft
This home is spacious and cozy! - Property Id: 309007 This home is in Huntsville, TX right off Hwy 75 and I45 for an easy commute.
1403 14th St 1
1403 14th Street, Huntsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
2/1 close to campus! - Property Id: 144588 Walk to Sam Houston State from here! Very nice two bedroom, one bath downstairs apartment with loads of closet space throughout. New kitchen, appliances include refrigerator, gas stove, washer and dryer.
107 Yegua Circle
107 Yegua Cir, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1382 sqft
THREE bedroom/THREE bath home! Two upstairs bedrooms with walk-in closets and private en-suite baths. Downstairs has living/dining/kitchen + utility room; bedroom and 1 full bath down.
1228 20th St
1228 20th St, Huntsville, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
1228 20th St Available 08/01/20 Two-Story-One Bedroom - Close to SHSU campus. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5769995)
1917 20th Street - 4
1917 20th Street, Huntsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Available for August 2020 move-in! This 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath unit, located in the beautiful Avenues area of Huntsville, has approx 1080 s/f of space. The property is very conveniently located to shopping, dining, entertainment....
1917 20th Street Unit 4
1917 20th St, Huntsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
1080 sqft
Available for August 2020 move-in! This 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath unit, located in the beautiful Avenues area of Huntsville, has approx 1080 s/f of space. The property is very conveniently located to shopping, dining, entertainment....
2804 Lake Road - 1
2804 Lake Road, Huntsville, TX
Studio
$1,000
828 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This is an end-unit suite in a professional building. Conveniently located near major medical centers in Huntsville. Spacious waiting area + 2 offices + storage area; half-bath.
3130 Molly Dirve
3130 Molly, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3130 Molly Dirve - 3130 Available 08/01/20 3130 Molly - 3/3 one story house. No pets No Pets Allowed (RLNE5818377)