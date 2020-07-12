/
southern plantation
253 Apartments for rent in Southern Plantation, College Station, TX
SoCo at Tower Point
4340 Decatur Dr, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1403 sqft
Welcome to SoCo at Tower Point, a brand new innovative community that offers apartments for rent in South College Station. Our location provides luxury and convenience that meet your every need and desire.
4011 Windswept Drive
4011 Windswept Drive, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1314 sqft
Right off HWY 6 and conveniently located in the desirable Shenandoah subdivision this property has full privileges to the community pool, tennis courts, and parks. This property is pet friendly and has a flexible move-in date.
1112 Pamplin Court
1112 Pamplin Court, College Station, TX
6 Bedrooms
$2,500
2909 sqft
You've gotta check this home out!! This beautiful one owner home features 6 full bedrooms with incredible storage space, 3 full baths, AND a large 2 car garage - all zoned for CSHS!! Great open floor plan for the living, kitchen and dining rooms.
1212 Spartanburg Ct
1212 Spartanburg Court, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2132 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN ! This beautiful home is located on a corner lot across from Southern Oaks Park. Split bedroom floorplan offering a spacious and open living, dining, and kitchen area.
1409 Southern Plantation Drive
1409 Southern Plantation Drive, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2139 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom home in south College Station! Are you looking for some square footage at a great value? This move in ready home features a formal living room with high ceilings, vinyl flooring and a brick fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Southern Plantation
2383 Kendal Green Cir
2383 Kendall Green Circle, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Available 09/01/20 Kendal Green - Property Id: 310003 This three bedroom two bathroom house in Castlegage is in walking distance to park and to walking/biking trail to Forest Ridge Elementary.
920 Whitewing Lane
920 Whitewing Lane, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2034 sqft
Looking for a well maintained home located in a great, well known neighborhood? This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is your answer! Walk through the door and immediately you are greeted by the private study with french doors and the formal dining room.
917 Ladove Drive
917 Ladove Drive, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
1894 sqft
FANTASTIC LOCATION - just steps away from College Station High School near Barron Road! Spacious 4 bedroom/2 bath home with easy-to-care for polished concrete floors throughout. The large living room includes a corner fireplace with gas logs.
933 Crested Point Drive
933 Crested Point Drive, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1214 sqft
Nice south College Station home, spacious floor plan with open living/dining/kitchen. Oak cabinetry and granite countertops. Laminate wood floors and deluxe master bath with walk-in closet. Large, fenced backyard. Only 5 minutes from TAMU.
4009 Reatta Lane
4009 Reatta Ln, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2093 sqft
Spacious South College Station 4 bed/2 bath home for lease in popular Reatta Meadows! Open living and kitchen area and large bedrooms with plenty of closet space! Tile counters in kitchen and master bath, carpet in bedrooms and upgraded porcelain
2382 Kendal Green
2382 Kendall Green Circle, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1566 sqft
TWO WORDS: MUST SEE! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available for rent in Castlegate features a full package....quality, convenience and comfort.
1105 Coeburn Court
1105 Coeburn Court, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2020 sqft
Located on a cul-de-sac street, this remodeled home is in excellent condition! Close to schools, parks, retail and medical facilities makes this location ideal.
111 Kleine Ln
111 Kleine Ln, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1254 sqft
Available 07/24/20 LOOK AND LEASE WITHIN 24 HOURS AND PAY HALF THE SECURITY DEPOSIT! FALL 2020 PRE-LEASE, move in in July! Don't miss the opportunity to rent a duplex so spacious that it feels like a single family home! Located in Edelweiss Gartens,
915 Crepe Myrtle St
915 Crepe Myrtle St, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
915 Crepe Myrtle Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom/3 bath brick duplex. This home features a large open concept design and a fenced patio. This home features tile and plank flooring throughout except for the bedrooms.
3929 W S Phillips Pkwy
3929 W S Phillips pkwy, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1349 sqft
Beautiful Townhome available for lease **August 2020** Located in the Barron Crossing community of South College Station! Community features : Dog Park, pond, BBQ area, and walking trails.
3927 W S Phillips Pkwy
3927 W S Phillips pkwy, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1463 sqft
Beautiful Townhome available for lease **August 2020** Located in the Barron Crossing community of South College Station! Community features : Dog Park, pond, BBQ area, and walking trails.
4334 Dawn Lynn
4334 Dawn Lynn Drive, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1431 sqft
Mediterranean Style Townhome in South CS! - Step into luxury with this brand new designer Garden Home from New Vision Custom Home!!! Beautiful South College Station Townhomes featuring an all new Texas-Mediterranean Style elevation and floorplan
4300 Whitwick Pl
4300 Whitwick Place, College Station, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
3333 sqft
RENT RATE LOWERED TO $2995.00 until Aug 1st, $3500.00. Beautiful 5 bedroom home available for lease in Castle Gate! This house offers a very spacious home on a massive corner lot. Come check this one out before its gone.
4007 Pomel Drive
4007 Pomel Drive, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1736 sqft
4007 Pomel Drive Available 09/12/20 3 beds 2 baths Home!!!!!!!!!!!!! - VERY WELL MAINTAINED 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2-Car Attached Garage Home in desired Reatta Meadows. This home has lots of charm with a modern color scheme.
2429 Chinook Way
2429 Chinook Way, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1660 sqft
Brand New, Modern Townhome located in Barron Crossing. The Brooklyn is modeled after the Soho area with its modern NYC vibe.
3705 Essen Loop
3705 Essen Loop, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1498 sqft
Excellent 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home in established Edelweiss Gartens is a short walk to parks and schools and close to retail and medical services.
440 William D Fitch Parkway
440 William D. Fitch Parkway, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1836 sqft
A SLICE OF NEW YORK CITY RIGHT HERE IN SOUTH COLLEGE STATION. MODELED AFTER MANHATTAN'S SOHO AREA. CLEAN LINES AND BRAND NEW. AWESOME UPSTAIRS PATIO TO ENJOY THIS BEAUTIFUL TEXAS WEATHER.
2363 Kendal Green
2363 Kendall Green Circle, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1576 sqft
Immaculate well-maintained home available for lease August 1st! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is situated on a quiet street in Castlegate. It features large closets, open kitchen, large backyard, and tons of natural light.
1755 Heath Drive
1755 Heath Drive, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1641 sqft
Immaculately kept townhome in the Spring Creek development. Entire home was recently re-painted.