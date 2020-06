Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

WOW! Beautiful town home in the heart of Cedar Park! Awesome location with convenient, bike riding distance, to major shopping at 1890's Ranch, movie theater, Costco, restaurants, etc.



Great floor plan and great location! Wood floors downstairs, stainless appliances, nice back yard, 2 car garage.



Neighborhood with great amenities.



This will not last long. Call today to set up an appointment!