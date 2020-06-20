716 Alamo Plaza DR

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Charming home with great front porch to enjoy! enter into high ceilings in great room,open to kitchen with new stainless steel dishwasher & casual dining area! Owner's retreat down for added privacy! 2 spacious bedrooms up with landing area!Enjoy evenings on the patio in the low maintenance yard. Features include fresh neutral paint, granite counters, laundry area in home, sprinkler system, ceiling fans and water softener! Great area amenities, shopping and dining very close,including Cedar Park Center!