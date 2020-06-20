All apartments in Cedar Park
Location

716 Alamo Plaza Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cedar Park Town Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1778 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
Charming home with great front porch to enjoy! enter into high ceilings in great room,open to kitchen with new stainless steel dishwasher & casual dining area! Owner's retreat down for added privacy! 2 spacious bedrooms up with landing area!Enjoy evenings on the patio in the low maintenance yard. Features include fresh neutral paint, granite counters, laundry area in home, sprinkler system, ceiling fans and water softener! Great area amenities, shopping and dining very close,including Cedar Park Center!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Alamo Plaza DR have any available units?
716 Alamo Plaza DR has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 Alamo Plaza DR have?
Some of 716 Alamo Plaza DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Alamo Plaza DR currently offering any rent specials?
716 Alamo Plaza DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Alamo Plaza DR pet-friendly?
No, 716 Alamo Plaza DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 716 Alamo Plaza DR offer parking?
No, 716 Alamo Plaza DR does not offer parking.
Does 716 Alamo Plaza DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 Alamo Plaza DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Alamo Plaza DR have a pool?
No, 716 Alamo Plaza DR does not have a pool.
Does 716 Alamo Plaza DR have accessible units?
No, 716 Alamo Plaza DR does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Alamo Plaza DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 Alamo Plaza DR has units with dishwashers.
