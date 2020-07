Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Like new, 4 bdrm, 2.5 bath. New hardwood plank floors! Includes FRIDGE, WASHER & DRYER! One of the best backyards in neighborhood - PRIVATE w/covered patio & DOESN'T BACK TO APTS! Ceiling fans added in all bedrooms & privacy doors added to master bath. Flexible floor plan - office & master on main + huge game rm upstairs. Easy to maintain yard w/added irrigation system. Awesome location - close to elementary school & 2 mi to Leander HS! Ready for quick move-in.