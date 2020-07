Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautifully remodeled 4 bed 2bath split level home in central Cedar Park. Exterior freshly painted, complete gut and updated interior to reflect a modern home. New kitchen with SS hood, designer bathrooms, all new flooring and paint. No popcorn ceiling here!One of the only 4 bedrooms in the neighborhood. Oversized, finished covered back patio overlooks greenbelt and custom painted shed. Close to City pool and multiple parks.