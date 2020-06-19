All apartments in Cedar Park
Find more places like 501 Paseo Grand Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Park, TX
/
501 Paseo Grand Dr
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

501 Paseo Grand Dr

501 Paseo Grand Drive · (737) 215-4630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

501 Paseo Grand Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 501 Paseo Grand Dr · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1638 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Cedar Park - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Story Home in Cedar Park ~ Large Open Living Area w/ Wood Flooring ~ Shady Backyard with Large Oak Trees ~ Large Kitchen w/Center Island & Breakfast Area ~ 2 Car Garage w/Opener ~ Located Directly Across From Community Center w/Pool Access ~ Great Location in Cedar Park Within Walking Distance of Excellent Schools ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting.

(RLNE5748646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Paseo Grand Dr have any available units?
501 Paseo Grand Dr has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Paseo Grand Dr have?
Some of 501 Paseo Grand Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Paseo Grand Dr currently offering any rent specials?
501 Paseo Grand Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Paseo Grand Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Paseo Grand Dr is pet friendly.
Does 501 Paseo Grand Dr offer parking?
Yes, 501 Paseo Grand Dr does offer parking.
Does 501 Paseo Grand Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Paseo Grand Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Paseo Grand Dr have a pool?
Yes, 501 Paseo Grand Dr has a pool.
Does 501 Paseo Grand Dr have accessible units?
No, 501 Paseo Grand Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Paseo Grand Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 Paseo Grand Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 501 Paseo Grand Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arboleda
900 Discovery Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
The Lodge at Lakeline Village
2000 S Lakeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bridge at Volente
11908 Anderson Mill Road
Cedar Park, TX 78726
Colonial Grand at Silverado Reserve
3000 Colonial Pkwy
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Muir Lake Apartments
12600 Avery Ranch Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cedar Park Townhomes
400 East Cypress Creek Road
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Regal Parc Apartment Homes
350 Cypress Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bexley at Lakeline
2801 South Lakeline Boulevard
Cedar Park, TX 78613

Similar Pages

Cedar Park 1 BedroomsCedar Park 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Park Pet Friendly Places
Cedar Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TX
Marble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity