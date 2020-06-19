501 Paseo Grand Dr

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Cedar Park - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Story Home in Cedar Park ~ Large Open Living Area w/ Wood Flooring ~ Shady Backyard with Large Oak Trees ~ Large Kitchen w/Center Island & Breakfast Area ~ 2 Car Garage w/Opener ~ Located Directly Across From Community Center w/Pool Access ~ Great Location in Cedar Park Within Walking Distance of Excellent Schools ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting.
(RLNE5748646)