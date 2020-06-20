416 Mountain Laurel DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Enjoy fun & easy living! Live just minutes away from Lakeline Mall & 1890 Ranch shopping,dining,& entertainment;Cedar Park city parks east and west down Brushy Creek & Cypress Creek roads; Buttercup Creek community parks just around the corner. Beautiful home updates include: double pain windows throughout,light and bright kitchen refresh,refreshed bathrooms,recently replaced garage door,& more. The owner will even maintain the yard. All you need to bring is you and your home furnishings. NON-SMOKERS ONLY