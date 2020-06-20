All apartments in Cedar Park
Last updated June 1 2020 at 2:47 PM

416 Mountain Laurel DR

416 Mountain Laurel · (512) 222-6881
Location

416 Mountain Laurel, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Buttercup Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1482 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Enjoy fun & easy living! Live just minutes away from Lakeline Mall & 1890 Ranch shopping,dining,& entertainment;Cedar Park city parks east and west down Brushy Creek & Cypress Creek roads; Buttercup Creek community parks just around the corner. Beautiful home updates include: double pain windows throughout,light and bright kitchen refresh,refreshed bathrooms,recently replaced garage door,& more. The owner will even maintain the yard. All you need to bring is you and your home furnishings. NON-SMOKERS ONLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Mountain Laurel DR have any available units?
416 Mountain Laurel DR has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 416 Mountain Laurel DR have?
Some of 416 Mountain Laurel DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 Mountain Laurel DR currently offering any rent specials?
416 Mountain Laurel DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Mountain Laurel DR pet-friendly?
No, 416 Mountain Laurel DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 416 Mountain Laurel DR offer parking?
Yes, 416 Mountain Laurel DR does offer parking.
Does 416 Mountain Laurel DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 Mountain Laurel DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Mountain Laurel DR have a pool?
No, 416 Mountain Laurel DR does not have a pool.
Does 416 Mountain Laurel DR have accessible units?
Yes, 416 Mountain Laurel DR has accessible units.
Does 416 Mountain Laurel DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 Mountain Laurel DR does not have units with dishwashers.
