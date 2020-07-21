All apartments in Cedar Park
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

Location

412 Flintlock Dr, Cedar Park, TX 78641

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
NOT YOUR USUAL RENTAL! AMAZING PROPERTY! - Located on 1+ acre, you will enjoy all the upgrades this home offers: High ceilings, beams, hardwood floors, wall of windows, open concept. Kitchen to die for: Huge island, granite countertops, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator to be installed soon. Great master suite with center tub, 2 vanities, huge walk in closet. Covered patio looking out beautiful hill country and fenced yard. . Also includes a 3 car garage with side entry.
Qualifications: Tenants monthly gross income must be at least 3 times the rent, credit score over 650 and good rental history ( no evictions) or mortgage payments.

(RLNE4436625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Flintlock Dr. have any available units?
412 Flintlock Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 Flintlock Dr. have?
Some of 412 Flintlock Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Flintlock Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
412 Flintlock Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Flintlock Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 Flintlock Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 412 Flintlock Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 412 Flintlock Dr. offers parking.
Does 412 Flintlock Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Flintlock Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Flintlock Dr. have a pool?
No, 412 Flintlock Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 412 Flintlock Dr. have accessible units?
No, 412 Flintlock Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Flintlock Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 Flintlock Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
