412 Flintlock Dr.

Amenities
NOT YOUR USUAL RENTAL! AMAZING PROPERTY! - Located on 1+ acre, you will enjoy all the upgrades this home offers: High ceilings, beams, hardwood floors, wall of windows, open concept. Kitchen to die for: Huge island, granite countertops, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator to be installed soon. Great master suite with center tub, 2 vanities, huge walk in closet. Covered patio looking out beautiful hill country and fenced yard. . Also includes a 3 car garage with side entry.
Qualifications: Tenants monthly gross income must be at least 3 times the rent, credit score over 650 and good rental history ( no evictions) or mortgage payments.
(RLNE4436625)