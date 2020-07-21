412 Flintlock Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

NOT YOUR USUAL RENTAL! AMAZING PROPERTY! - Located on 1+ acre, you will enjoy all the upgrades this home offers: High ceilings, beams, hardwood floors, wall of windows, open concept. Kitchen to die for: Huge island, granite countertops, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator to be installed soon. Great master suite with center tub, 2 vanities, huge walk in closet. Covered patio looking out beautiful hill country and fenced yard. . Also includes a 3 car garage with side entry.

Qualifications: Tenants monthly gross income must be at least 3 times the rent, credit score over 650 and good rental history ( no evictions) or mortgage payments.



(RLNE4436625)