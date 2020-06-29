All apartments in Cedar Park
402 Arrowhead Trail.
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:04 AM

402 Arrowhead Trail

402 Arrowhead Trail · No Longer Available
Location

402 Arrowhead Trail, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Ranch at Brushy Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Beautiful 3bd/2ba 1,896 sqft home built in 2006. Open Kitchen to Living Room, Stainless Steel Appliances. Private fenced yard, fireplace and washer/dryer connections. Located in a very high demand neighborhood off Brushy Creek with scenic parks, community pool, close to amazing shopping centers and a great school district. Accessible to major highways and roads. Definitely a must see!

Rental Terms: Submit Secured Funds for: Application Fee: $75, First Month's Rent: $1,895 Security Deposit: $1,895 Pet Deposit: $500, Pet Rent $25/mo - 35 lbs weight limit, Non-aggressive breeds. 12 month rental term. Apply on-line at www.austara.com.

Qualifications: Combined earnings must equal 3x monthly rent. Submit copies of 3 pay stubs and DL with application. $75 application fee remitted electronically via Zelle or Venmo for each occupant 18 years or older. Rent payments are made electronically via the resident portal with ACH debit to tenant's checking account. Contact us to schedule a showing. Available: February 10, 2020.
Beautiful 3bd/2ba 1,896 sqft home built in 2006. Open Kitchen to Living Room, Stainless Steel Appliances. Private fenced yard, fireplace and washer/dryer connections. Located in a very high demand neighborhood off Brushy Creek with scenic parks, close to amazing shopping centers and a great school district. Accessible to major highways and roads. Definitely a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 402 Arrowhead Trail have any available units?
402 Arrowhead Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 402 Arrowhead Trail have?
Some of 402 Arrowhead Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 Arrowhead Trail currently offering any rent specials?
402 Arrowhead Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Arrowhead Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 Arrowhead Trail is pet friendly.
Does 402 Arrowhead Trail offer parking?
Yes, 402 Arrowhead Trail offers parking.
Does 402 Arrowhead Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Arrowhead Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Arrowhead Trail have a pool?
Yes, 402 Arrowhead Trail has a pool.
Does 402 Arrowhead Trail have accessible units?
No, 402 Arrowhead Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Arrowhead Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 Arrowhead Trail has units with dishwashers.

