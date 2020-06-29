402 Arrowhead Trail.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Beautiful 3bd/2ba 1,896 sqft home built in 2006. Open Kitchen to Living Room, Stainless Steel Appliances. Private fenced yard, fireplace and washer/dryer connections. Located in a very high demand neighborhood off Brushy Creek with scenic parks, community pool, close to amazing shopping centers and a great school district. Accessible to major highways and roads. Definitely a must see!



Rental Terms: Submit Secured Funds for: Application Fee: $75, First Month's Rent: $1,895 Security Deposit: $1,895 Pet Deposit: $500, Pet Rent $25/mo - 35 lbs weight limit, Non-aggressive breeds. 12 month rental term. Apply on-line at www.austara.com.



Qualifications: Combined earnings must equal 3x monthly rent. Submit copies of 3 pay stubs and DL with application. $75 application fee remitted electronically via Zelle or Venmo for each occupant 18 years or older. Rent payments are made electronically via the resident portal with ACH debit to tenant's checking account. Contact us to schedule a showing. Available: February 10, 2020.

