3603 Juniper Hills Street

Amenities
Wonderful Brushy Creek Area home. Grand entryway leads to office/study at front home complete with wood shutter blinds, formal dining leads to walk-through gourmet kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, marble countertops, and a nice breakfast bar that connects to charming living room w/ gas fireplace. Shaded backyard is perfect for entertaining, bedrooms are a great size, and the master bath boasts an oasis to relax in once your move is complete.
Jogging/Biking Path, Play Ground, Pool-Community
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.