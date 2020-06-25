All apartments in Cedar Park
3603 Juniper Hills Street
Last updated April 23 2019 at 7:28 PM

3603 Juniper Hills Street

3603 Juniper Hills St · No Longer Available
Location

3603 Juniper Hills St, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Ranch at Brushy Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful Brushy Creek Area home. Grand entryway leads to office/study at front home complete with wood shutter blinds, formal dining leads to walk-through gourmet kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, marble countertops, and a nice breakfast bar that connects to charming living room w/ gas fireplace. Shaded backyard is perfect for entertaining, bedrooms are a great size, and the master bath boasts an oasis to relax in once your move is complete.
Jogging/Biking Path, Play Ground, Pool-Community
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

