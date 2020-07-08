All apartments in Cedar Park
2608 Cypress LN
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

2608 Cypress LN

2608 Cypress Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2608 Cypress Lane, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This beautiful home located in a friendly neighborhood is perfect for rental! Features 3 beds, 2 baths, updated flooring & lighting fixtures. Its well-designed layout offers a large living room w/ a cozy fireplace The bright & spacious kitchen provides a delightful breakfast area, new appliances, ample cabinetry, & wide counter tops. Beautiful master suite has full bath w/ updated vanity, toilet and tub. Enjoy the outdoors from your spacious back yard for entertaining, gardening, & hanging out w/ family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 Cypress LN have any available units?
2608 Cypress LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 2608 Cypress LN have?
Some of 2608 Cypress LN's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 Cypress LN currently offering any rent specials?
2608 Cypress LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 Cypress LN pet-friendly?
No, 2608 Cypress LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 2608 Cypress LN offer parking?
Yes, 2608 Cypress LN offers parking.
Does 2608 Cypress LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2608 Cypress LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 Cypress LN have a pool?
No, 2608 Cypress LN does not have a pool.
Does 2608 Cypress LN have accessible units?
No, 2608 Cypress LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 Cypress LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 2608 Cypress LN does not have units with dishwashers.

