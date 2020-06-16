All apartments in Cedar Park
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:06 PM

2509 Goldfinch Drive

2509 Goldfinch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2509 Goldfinch Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
Well-maintained Cypress Mill home with exquisite landscaping.

Nice-sized kitchen with plenty of counter space, center island & breakfast area. New carpet, blinds, washer/dryer and stove last year. Nest thermostat, fireplace, front office, formal dining room, 2-car garage. Spacious master has garden tub, walk-in shower, double vanity and large walk-in closet. Backyard is a peaceful sanctuary with patio, bird fountain, flowers and a garden for planting, and a shed. No HOA! Fantastic location near 183/183A, Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park Middle School and High School, Austin Community College, Elizabeth Milburn Park & Pool, Anderson Mill West Park & Pavilion, the Park at Lakeline Oaks and SoccerZone. $20 Air Filter Fee will be added to monthly rent. Lawn care contract required to maintain beautiful landscaping.

Perks living in our homes: move-in swag bag, online portal for rent/maintenance, 24/7 emergency maintenance, HVAC filters shipped monthly, and tenant referral gift cards!

Security deposit $1795. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 Goldfinch Drive have any available units?
2509 Goldfinch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 2509 Goldfinch Drive have?
Some of 2509 Goldfinch Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 Goldfinch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2509 Goldfinch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 Goldfinch Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2509 Goldfinch Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2509 Goldfinch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2509 Goldfinch Drive offers parking.
Does 2509 Goldfinch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2509 Goldfinch Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 Goldfinch Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2509 Goldfinch Drive has a pool.
Does 2509 Goldfinch Drive have accessible units?
No, 2509 Goldfinch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 Goldfinch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2509 Goldfinch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
