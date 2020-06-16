2509 Goldfinch Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage online portal pet friendly

Well-maintained Cypress Mill home with exquisite landscaping.



Nice-sized kitchen with plenty of counter space, center island & breakfast area. New carpet, blinds, washer/dryer and stove last year. Nest thermostat, fireplace, front office, formal dining room, 2-car garage. Spacious master has garden tub, walk-in shower, double vanity and large walk-in closet. Backyard is a peaceful sanctuary with patio, bird fountain, flowers and a garden for planting, and a shed. No HOA! Fantastic location near 183/183A, Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park Middle School and High School, Austin Community College, Elizabeth Milburn Park & Pool, Anderson Mill West Park & Pavilion, the Park at Lakeline Oaks and SoccerZone. $20 Air Filter Fee will be added to monthly rent. Lawn care contract required to maintain beautiful landscaping.



Perks living in our homes: move-in swag bag, online portal for rent/maintenance, 24/7 emergency maintenance, HVAC filters shipped monthly, and tenant referral gift cards!



Security deposit $1795. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.