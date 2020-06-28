2309 McGregor Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

This house is freakin amazing! The neighborhood itself is great. Tucked away on a quiet street but close to major roads, shopping, and food. The layout is great with the 2 spare bedrooms at the front of the house and the master in the back. Not to mention the office right off the main living. The open floor plan is incredible. The kitchen is so open and great for hosting little get-togethers. The wood floors and beautiful countertops are really the cherry on top. You're going to love this house. Call us today for a showing!