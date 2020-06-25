All apartments in Cedar Park
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:07 AM

2207 N Celia Dr

2207 North Celia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2207 North Celia Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Well maintained, spacious 3 bed / 2 baths. Conveniently located near Lakeline mall in a subdivision with lot of character, easy access to 183, shopping, dining and parks. Great layout with lots of natural light. Large covered patio with fans. Round Rock ISD, feeds to Westwood High. Pets considered (no aggressive dogs). Available after July 1st. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check. Contact Art 512-270-8506‬ (call or text)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 N Celia Dr have any available units?
2207 N Celia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 2207 N Celia Dr have?
Some of 2207 N Celia Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 N Celia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2207 N Celia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 N Celia Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2207 N Celia Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2207 N Celia Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2207 N Celia Dr offers parking.
Does 2207 N Celia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2207 N Celia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 N Celia Dr have a pool?
No, 2207 N Celia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2207 N Celia Dr have accessible units?
No, 2207 N Celia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 N Celia Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2207 N Celia Dr has units with dishwashers.
