2207 N Celia Dr

Amenities
Well maintained, spacious 3 bed / 2 baths. Conveniently located near Lakeline mall in a subdivision with lot of character, easy access to 183, shopping, dining and parks. Great layout with lots of natural light. Large covered patio with fans. Round Rock ISD, feeds to Westwood High. Pets considered (no aggressive dogs). Available after July 1st. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check. Contact Art 512-270-8506 (call or text)