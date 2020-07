Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool microwave accessible

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible pool

Beautiful 1 story home in coveted Silverado Ranch. Walking distance to highly rated schools! Bright open floor plan with many upgrades including 9' ceilings, new carpet all bedrooms, full gutters, custom paint and more. 3 Bed plus Office/Study that can be a 4th bedroom. Covered patio with expanded deck offers a cozy outdoor retreat. Community pool and park across street. Landlord can provide fridge. 15-18 Mos Lease.