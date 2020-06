Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with huge back yard and covered patio! Large secondary rooms upstairs with master, master bath suite and half bath on main level. Laminate wood floors and upgraded 18" tile in kitchen. with stainless steel appliances. Soaring ceilings in the living area with fireplace. Minutes from exemplary schools and major shopping and restaurants! New carpet and interior paint. Dogs allowed, max of 2, 20 lbs or less. Available now!