Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:14 AM

2107 Golden Arrow Ave

2107 Golden Arrow Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2107 Golden Arrow Avenue, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home is perfect to fit everyone's wants and needs. Located within blocks of schools and close to shopping and entertainment. You will find comfort in this home with the open layout and inviting kitchen. The covered back patio is ideal for any outdoor enjoyment, with a ceiling fan. Hardwood floors throughout and great features! Come make Golden Arrow your new home!

Check out our tour video: https://youtu.be/xeslgnzfa5w

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: House
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage/ Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Cedar Park
YEAR BUILT: 2009

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Wood flooring throughout
- Great community in Cedar Park
- Large Master Bathroom and Bedroom area.
- Washer and Dryer is included as a courtesy.

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 Golden Arrow Ave have any available units?
2107 Golden Arrow Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 2107 Golden Arrow Ave have?
Some of 2107 Golden Arrow Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2107 Golden Arrow Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2107 Golden Arrow Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 Golden Arrow Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2107 Golden Arrow Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2107 Golden Arrow Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2107 Golden Arrow Ave offers parking.
Does 2107 Golden Arrow Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2107 Golden Arrow Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 Golden Arrow Ave have a pool?
No, 2107 Golden Arrow Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2107 Golden Arrow Ave have accessible units?
No, 2107 Golden Arrow Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 Golden Arrow Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2107 Golden Arrow Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
