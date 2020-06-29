2107 Golden Arrow Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage ceiling fan

This home is perfect to fit everyone's wants and needs. Located within blocks of schools and close to shopping and entertainment. You will find comfort in this home with the open layout and inviting kitchen. The covered back patio is ideal for any outdoor enjoyment, with a ceiling fan. Hardwood floors throughout and great features! Come make Golden Arrow your new home!



Check out our tour video: https://youtu.be/xeslgnzfa5w



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: House

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Garage/ Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Cedar Park

YEAR BUILT: 2009



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Wood flooring throughout

- Great community in Cedar Park

- Large Master Bathroom and Bedroom area.

- Washer and Dryer is included as a courtesy.



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **