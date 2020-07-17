All apartments in Cedar Park
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM

2106 Kane Cove

2106 Kane Cove · No Longer Available
Location

2106 Kane Cove, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
2106 Kane Cove Available 05/10/19 Cedar Park -- 3 bedrooms and 2 bath - Heritage Park subdivision - Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story home in Heritage Park. Open floor plan. Kitchen opens to living area. Center island. Faux wood blinds throughout. Nine foot ceilings in living area and master. Heavily treed lot. Community pool. Large backyard deck. Walk to schools. Great value and location!

For more information or to schedule a showing call, text, or email us.

Have questions about qualifications? Let us know... If this home doesn't work for you we can locate other properties that will. Our experience and knowledge is free, let us help!!

Stuart Mencher, Realtor Smart Source Realty stuart@smartsourcerealty.com 512-466-4993
Christi Holmes, Realtor Smart Source Realty Christi@smartsourcerealty.com 512-517-2657

(RLNE4810717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 Kane Cove have any available units?
2106 Kane Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
Is 2106 Kane Cove currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Kane Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 Kane Cove pet-friendly?
No, 2106 Kane Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 2106 Kane Cove offer parking?
No, 2106 Kane Cove does not offer parking.
Does 2106 Kane Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 Kane Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 Kane Cove have a pool?
Yes, 2106 Kane Cove has a pool.
Does 2106 Kane Cove have accessible units?
No, 2106 Kane Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 Kane Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 Kane Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2106 Kane Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 2106 Kane Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
