2105 Sage Canyon Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

2105 Sage Canyon Drive

2105 Sage Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2105 Sage Canyon Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
MUST SEE - COZY 3-BED/2-BATH WELL-KEPT 2009 HOME - MUST SEE THIS COZY 3-BED/2-BATH WELL KEPT 2009 HOME! Ready for Entertaining, Laminate Flooring, Hard Tile in Wet Areas, Carpet in Bedrooms, Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer. Super Convenient Location, Fantastic Shopping, Great Neighborhood and Close to the Community POOL, PLAY SCAPE and PARK! Fantastic Leander Schools in the Neighborhood! HURRY THIS GEM WILL NOT LAST LONG - DON'T LET THIS PROPERTY PASS YOUR BYE - READY TO BE YOUR FAMILIES HOME! COME AND VISIT! MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!!

Administration fee: $100
Pet deposit: $300 per pet
Non refundable pet fee(one time): $300
Pet fee(monthly): $15 per pet

1 dog only - 20 lbs or less - breed restrictions - negotiable - call agent regarding pets

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5757284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 Sage Canyon Drive have any available units?
2105 Sage Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 2105 Sage Canyon Drive have?
Some of 2105 Sage Canyon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 Sage Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2105 Sage Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 Sage Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2105 Sage Canyon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2105 Sage Canyon Drive offer parking?
No, 2105 Sage Canyon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2105 Sage Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2105 Sage Canyon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 Sage Canyon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2105 Sage Canyon Drive has a pool.
Does 2105 Sage Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 2105 Sage Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 Sage Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2105 Sage Canyon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

