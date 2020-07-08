2105 Sage Canyon Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly pool carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly pool

MUST SEE - COZY 3-BED/2-BATH WELL-KEPT 2009 HOME - MUST SEE THIS COZY 3-BED/2-BATH WELL KEPT 2009 HOME! Ready for Entertaining, Laminate Flooring, Hard Tile in Wet Areas, Carpet in Bedrooms, Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer. Super Convenient Location, Fantastic Shopping, Great Neighborhood and Close to the Community POOL, PLAY SCAPE and PARK! Fantastic Leander Schools in the Neighborhood! HURRY THIS GEM WILL NOT LAST LONG - DON'T LET THIS PROPERTY PASS YOUR BYE - READY TO BE YOUR FAMILIES HOME! COME AND VISIT! MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!!



Administration fee: $100

Pet deposit: $300 per pet

Non refundable pet fee(one time): $300

Pet fee(monthly): $15 per pet



1 dog only - 20 lbs or less - breed restrictions - negotiable - call agent regarding pets



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5757284)