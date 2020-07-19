All apartments in Cedar Park
Find more places like 2012 Clegg Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Park, TX
/
2012 Clegg Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2012 Clegg Drive

2012 Clegg Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Park
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2012 Clegg Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Buttercup Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2012 Clegg Drive Available 03/09/19 Cedar Park -- 3 bedrooms and 2 bath - Buttercup Creek - Beautiful 3-2 single story Newmark home in Westside Preserve. Fresh interior paint and new carpet. Extensive ceramic tile in kitchen, breakfast, entry, and master bathroom. Master bathroom with separate shower and garden tub. Tall ceilings in living areas. Formal dining can be used as study. His and her closets in mater bedroom. Faux wood blinds. Community pools and park.

More photos and details on this listing are available on my website. You can also view ALL AREA HOMES FOR LEASE Quickly, Easily, & FREE on my website: http://stuartmencher.matrix.abor.com The links are on the top of the page just below the skyline. Feel free to let me know what you like!!!

Please call, text, or email for Showing or more info!!! Please let me know if you have any questions about qualifications. My experience and knowledge is free and I may be able to help you get what you want!!!!! I can also locate other properties as well. Stuart Mencher, Realtor SmartSource Realty stuart@smartsourcerealty.com 512-466-4993

(RLNE2884240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 Clegg Drive have any available units?
2012 Clegg Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 2012 Clegg Drive have?
Some of 2012 Clegg Drive's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 Clegg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2012 Clegg Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 Clegg Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2012 Clegg Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2012 Clegg Drive offer parking?
No, 2012 Clegg Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2012 Clegg Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2012 Clegg Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 Clegg Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2012 Clegg Drive has a pool.
Does 2012 Clegg Drive have accessible units?
No, 2012 Clegg Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 Clegg Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2012 Clegg Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arboleda
900 Discovery Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Camden Brushy Creek
1101 Brushy Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Colonial Grand at Silverado Reserve
3000 Colonial Pkwy
Cedar Park, TX 78613
The Alden at Cedar Park
801 C-Bar Ranch Trail
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Lakeline Crossing
13010 Ridgeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
The Allure
701 N Vista Ridge Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Regal Parc Apartment Homes
350 Cypress Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bexley at Silverado
12820 W Parmer Ln
Cedar Park, TX 78613

Similar Pages

Cedar Park 1 BedroomsCedar Park 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Park Apartments with PoolsCedar Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Cedar Park Pet Friendly PlacesWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TX
Hutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXBelton, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Anderson Mill West

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District