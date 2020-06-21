All apartments in Cedar Park
Cedar Park, TX
1921 Sand Creek RD
1921 Sand Creek RD

1921 Sand Creek Road · (512) 573-5733
Location

1921 Sand Creek Road, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2406 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
pool
Charming two story, four bedroom house on a quiet cul-de-sac. Open floor plan connecting the Kitchen, Breakfast Nook & Family Room. Granite counters, large pantry in the Kitchen. Large Master Bedroom and designated office downstairs. Three nice sized bedrooms, bath & bonus room upstairs. These bedrooms are not tiny like others in the area. Excellent Neighborhood. Walk to all three LISD schools. A multitude of great restaurants within 3 miles. Walk to community pool. Jog to Brushy Creek park and trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 Sand Creek RD have any available units?
1921 Sand Creek RD has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1921 Sand Creek RD have?
Some of 1921 Sand Creek RD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 Sand Creek RD currently offering any rent specials?
1921 Sand Creek RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 Sand Creek RD pet-friendly?
No, 1921 Sand Creek RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 1921 Sand Creek RD offer parking?
No, 1921 Sand Creek RD does not offer parking.
Does 1921 Sand Creek RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1921 Sand Creek RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 Sand Creek RD have a pool?
Yes, 1921 Sand Creek RD has a pool.
Does 1921 Sand Creek RD have accessible units?
No, 1921 Sand Creek RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 Sand Creek RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1921 Sand Creek RD has units with dishwashers.
