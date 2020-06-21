1921 Sand Creek RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven Property Amenities pool

Charming two story, four bedroom house on a quiet cul-de-sac. Open floor plan connecting the Kitchen, Breakfast Nook & Family Room. Granite counters, large pantry in the Kitchen. Large Master Bedroom and designated office downstairs. Three nice sized bedrooms, bath & bonus room upstairs. These bedrooms are not tiny like others in the area. Excellent Neighborhood. Walk to all three LISD schools. A multitude of great restaurants within 3 miles. Walk to community pool. Jog to Brushy Creek park and trail.