1900 Manada Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LOTS UPGRADES---10 ft ceilings, 8 ft doors. Open layout with 2 story ceiling--large kitchen with 13 ft granite island, family room, formal dining, Master downstairs large closet, walk in shower master. Office with French door, dedicated media/5th bedroom. Kitchen with tall cabinets, full pull out drawers, gas cook top, built in ovens, walk in pantry and breakfast area. Children's room with Jack'n Jill bathroom. Covered patio, with extended area. See list for extra features.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,999, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,999, Available 7/11/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.