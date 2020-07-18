All apartments in Cedar Park
Find more places like 1900 Manada Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Park, TX
/
1900 Manada Trail
Last updated July 3 2020 at 9:50 PM

1900 Manada Trail

1900 Manada Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Park
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1900 Manada Trail, Cedar Park, TX 78641

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOTS UPGRADES---10 ft ceilings, 8 ft doors. Open layout with 2 story ceiling--large kitchen with 13 ft granite island, family room, formal dining, Master downstairs large closet, walk in shower master. Office with French door, dedicated media/5th bedroom. Kitchen with tall cabinets, full pull out drawers, gas cook top, built in ovens, walk in pantry and breakfast area. Children's room with Jack'n Jill bathroom. Covered patio, with extended area. See list for extra features.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,999, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,999, Available 7/11/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Manada Trail have any available units?
1900 Manada Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 Manada Trail have?
Some of 1900 Manada Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 Manada Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Manada Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Manada Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1900 Manada Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1900 Manada Trail offer parking?
No, 1900 Manada Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1900 Manada Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 Manada Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Manada Trail have a pool?
No, 1900 Manada Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Manada Trail have accessible units?
No, 1900 Manada Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Manada Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1900 Manada Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Sublet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arboleda
900 Discovery Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
The Lodge at Lakeline Village
2000 S Lakeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bridge at Volente
11908 Anderson Mill Road
Cedar Park, TX 78726
Latitude At Presidio
3440 Ranch Trails
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Lakeline Crossing
13010 Ridgeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Colonial Grand at Silverado
3001 Colonial Pkwy
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Altis Lakeline
12700 Ridgeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bexley at Lakeline
2801 South Lakeline Boulevard
Cedar Park, TX 78613

Similar Pages

Cedar Park 1 BedroomsCedar Park 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Park Apartments with PoolsCedar Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Cedar Park Pet Friendly PlacesWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TX
Hutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXBelton, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Anderson Mill West

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District