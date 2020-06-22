Amenities

granite counters stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

***Move In Special! Fist three (3) months of rent are $1,700.00 per month. Remaining months of lease are $1,900.00 per month***



Stunning house located within the desirable Creekview subdivision! Perfect for those who want to enjoy the tranquility of a serene suburb while still being close to tons of shopping, dining, and entertainment. The house itself features a top notch kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a huge island so you will have plenty of space for your inner chef to come out and experiment around the kitchen. After a hectic day of work, retreat to the master bedroom with en-suite and walk-in closet where you will feel like the royalty that you are. You will be within walking distance of the local schools which means taking the kids to school will be a breeze instead of a chore. This tight knit community welcomes you with friendly neighbors which means you and your family will feel safe and comfortable in your new home. Call Marketplace Homes today to schedule your private showing!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/1900-conn-creek-rd ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.