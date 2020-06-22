All apartments in Cedar Park
1900 Conn Creek Rd
1900 Conn Creek Rd

1900 Conn Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

1900 Conn Creek Road, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
***Move In Special! Fist three (3) months of rent are $1,700.00 per month. Remaining months of lease are $1,900.00 per month***

Stunning house located within the desirable Creekview subdivision! Perfect for those who want to enjoy the tranquility of a serene suburb while still being close to tons of shopping, dining, and entertainment. The house itself features a top notch kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a huge island so you will have plenty of space for your inner chef to come out and experiment around the kitchen. After a hectic day of work, retreat to the master bedroom with en-suite and walk-in closet where you will feel like the royalty that you are. You will be within walking distance of the local schools which means taking the kids to school will be a breeze instead of a chore. This tight knit community welcomes you with friendly neighbors which means you and your family will feel safe and comfortable in your new home. Call Marketplace Homes today to schedule your private showing!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/1900-conn-creek-rd ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Conn Creek Rd have any available units?
1900 Conn Creek Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
Is 1900 Conn Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Conn Creek Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Conn Creek Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1900 Conn Creek Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 1900 Conn Creek Rd offer parking?
No, 1900 Conn Creek Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1900 Conn Creek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 Conn Creek Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Conn Creek Rd have a pool?
No, 1900 Conn Creek Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Conn Creek Rd have accessible units?
No, 1900 Conn Creek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Conn Creek Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1900 Conn Creek Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1900 Conn Creek Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1900 Conn Creek Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
