Amenities

patio / balcony parking bbq/grill

Master Down 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath in Cedar Park Towncenter. Covered front porch perfect for that morning coffee; backyard with plenty of room for a bbq; living room with a soaring 2 story ceiling & open to the dining room; cozy kitchen; spacious secondary bedrooms up with a loft living space...all in immaculate condition. Easy access to 1431, 183 & Toll 183A means its also just minutes from area shopping, dining and entertainment at 1890 Ranch and the Cedar Park Center!