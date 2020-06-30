1611 Atlas Road

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Single Level Home in Cedar Grove - Cedar Park - Awesome Cedar Park Location. This single level 4-bedroom/2-bath home in the Cedar Grove Community has a nice open floorplan with high ceilings and the kitchen open to the living room. Neutral, welcoming colors and granite countertops, high ceilings, large master suite with walk in closet and walk in shower, two car garage and fenced yard. Great location in booming Cedar Park close to lots of shopping, easy access to Hwy 183, and highly acclaimed Leander school district. Pets Negotiable with additional deposit. Available for move in April.



(RLNE3181350)