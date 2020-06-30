All apartments in Cedar Park
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

1611 Atlas Road

1611 Atlas Road · No Longer Available
Location

1611 Atlas Road, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Single Level Home in Cedar Grove - Cedar Park - Awesome Cedar Park Location. This single level 4-bedroom/2-bath home in the Cedar Grove Community has a nice open floorplan with high ceilings and the kitchen open to the living room. Neutral, welcoming colors and granite countertops, high ceilings, large master suite with walk in closet and walk in shower, two car garage and fenced yard. Great location in booming Cedar Park close to lots of shopping, easy access to Hwy 183, and highly acclaimed Leander school district. Pets Negotiable with additional deposit. Available for move in April.

(RLNE3181350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 Atlas Road have any available units?
1611 Atlas Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1611 Atlas Road have?
Some of 1611 Atlas Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 Atlas Road currently offering any rent specials?
1611 Atlas Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 Atlas Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1611 Atlas Road is pet friendly.
Does 1611 Atlas Road offer parking?
Yes, 1611 Atlas Road offers parking.
Does 1611 Atlas Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 Atlas Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 Atlas Road have a pool?
No, 1611 Atlas Road does not have a pool.
Does 1611 Atlas Road have accessible units?
No, 1611 Atlas Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 Atlas Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 Atlas Road does not have units with dishwashers.

