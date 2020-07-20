1509 Big Bend Drive

Amenities

Available April 29, 2019, showing now! Fridge, washer, and dryer included in your rent! This three bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has an open floor plan with high ceilings and is an easy walk to Whitestone Brewery, Chipotle, BJ's Brewhouse, Zoe's Kitchen, Cedar Park Recreation Center, community pool, parks, and much more. Minutes drive to the Whole Foods, Nordstrom Rack, HEB Center, Cedar Park Medical Center, Cinemark theater, Chick-fil-A and many others. Huge tree in the front yard is perfect for summer shade and the alley in the rear allows for easy access to the rear garage. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet off of master bath and overlooks huge shade tree in front. Large guest bedrooms have plenty of room for kids, storage, and/or an office. Part of renowned Leander ISD. Home shows pride of ownership. Breed restrictions on pets. Call or text 512-293-8578 for easy showing!