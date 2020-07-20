All apartments in Cedar Park
Find more places like 1509 Big Bend Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Park, TX
/
1509 Big Bend Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1509 Big Bend Drive

1509 Big Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Park
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1509 Big Bend Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cedar Park Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
garage
media room
pet friendly
Available April 29, 2019, showing now! Fridge, washer, and dryer included in your rent! This three bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has an open floor plan with high ceilings and is an easy walk to Whitestone Brewery, Chipotle, BJ's Brewhouse, Zoe's Kitchen, Cedar Park Recreation Center, community pool, parks, and much more. Minutes drive to the Whole Foods, Nordstrom Rack, HEB Center, Cedar Park Medical Center, Cinemark theater, Chick-fil-A and many others. Huge tree in the front yard is perfect for summer shade and the alley in the rear allows for easy access to the rear garage. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet off of master bath and overlooks huge shade tree in front. Large guest bedrooms have plenty of room for kids, storage, and/or an office. Part of renowned Leander ISD. Home shows pride of ownership. Breed restrictions on pets. Call or text 512-293-8578 for easy showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Big Bend Drive have any available units?
1509 Big Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 Big Bend Drive have?
Some of 1509 Big Bend Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Big Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Big Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Big Bend Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1509 Big Bend Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1509 Big Bend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1509 Big Bend Drive offers parking.
Does 1509 Big Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1509 Big Bend Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Big Bend Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1509 Big Bend Drive has a pool.
Does 1509 Big Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 1509 Big Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Big Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1509 Big Bend Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arboleda
900 Discovery Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Camden Brushy Creek
1101 Brushy Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Colonial Grand at Silverado Reserve
3000 Colonial Pkwy
Cedar Park, TX 78613
The Alden at Cedar Park
801 C-Bar Ranch Trail
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Muir Lake Apartments
12600 Avery Ranch Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Colonial Grand at Silverado
3001 Colonial Pkwy
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cedar Park Townhomes
400 East Cypress Creek Road
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bexley at Lakeline
2801 South Lakeline Boulevard
Cedar Park, TX 78613

Similar Pages

Cedar Park 1 BedroomsCedar Park 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Park Apartments with PoolsCedar Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Cedar Park Pet Friendly PlacesWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TX
Hutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXBelton, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Anderson Mill West

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District