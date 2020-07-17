All apartments in Cedar Park
Cedar Park, TX
1508 Highland Dr.
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

1508 Highland Dr.

1508 Highland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1508 Highland Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4bdrm/2bth home available in the Crossing at Carriage Hills. - 4bdrm/2bth home in the Crossing at Carriage Hills. Hard tile in family room, kitchen, breakfast areas. 4th front bedroom can also be used as study. Formal living room, vaulted ceilings, kitchen dining area, formal dining room, kitchen island, gas stove, walk in closets, ceiling fans, 2 inch wood blinds, double car garage w/openers, deck, covered patio, wood fence. $10 pet rent per pet, per month. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.

(RLNE4035432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 Highland Dr. have any available units?
1508 Highland Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1508 Highland Dr. have?
Some of 1508 Highland Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 Highland Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1508 Highland Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 Highland Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1508 Highland Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1508 Highland Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1508 Highland Dr. offers parking.
Does 1508 Highland Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 Highland Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 Highland Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1508 Highland Dr. has a pool.
Does 1508 Highland Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1508 Highland Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 Highland Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1508 Highland Dr. has units with dishwashers.
