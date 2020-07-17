1508 Highland Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4bdrm/2bth home available in the Crossing at Carriage Hills. - 4bdrm/2bth home in the Crossing at Carriage Hills. Hard tile in family room, kitchen, breakfast areas. 4th front bedroom can also be used as study. Formal living room, vaulted ceilings, kitchen dining area, formal dining room, kitchen island, gas stove, walk in closets, ceiling fans, 2 inch wood blinds, double car garage w/openers, deck, covered patio, wood fence. $10 pet rent per pet, per month. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



(RLNE4035432)