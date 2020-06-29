All apartments in Cedar Park
Last updated March 28 2020 at 9:30 PM

1208 Heritage Park DR

1208 Heritage Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1208 Heritage Park Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
This lovely find features 4 bed, 2.5 bath, wood tile flooring & beautiful limestone fireplace. Step into the open-concept living area and you'll find a breakfast area & pristine kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances & ample cabinetry. The beautiful master bathroom features a glass shower, soaking tub, &dual vanities.? Enjoy the outdoors from your spacious front & back yard with plenty of space for entertaining, gardening,& hanging out w/ family~Washer & Dryer available for rent for $25/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 Heritage Park DR have any available units?
1208 Heritage Park DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1208 Heritage Park DR have?
Some of 1208 Heritage Park DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 Heritage Park DR currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Heritage Park DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Heritage Park DR pet-friendly?
No, 1208 Heritage Park DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 1208 Heritage Park DR offer parking?
No, 1208 Heritage Park DR does not offer parking.
Does 1208 Heritage Park DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1208 Heritage Park DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Heritage Park DR have a pool?
No, 1208 Heritage Park DR does not have a pool.
Does 1208 Heritage Park DR have accessible units?
Yes, 1208 Heritage Park DR has accessible units.
Does 1208 Heritage Park DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 Heritage Park DR does not have units with dishwashers.
