1208 Heritage Park DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accessible

This lovely find features 4 bed, 2.5 bath, wood tile flooring & beautiful limestone fireplace. Step into the open-concept living area and you'll find a breakfast area & pristine kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances & ample cabinetry. The beautiful master bathroom features a glass shower, soaking tub, &dual vanities.? Enjoy the outdoors from your spacious front & back yard with plenty of space for entertaining, gardening,& hanging out w/ family~Washer & Dryer available for rent for $25/month