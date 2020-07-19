Amenities

Beautiful, Large Home For Rent in Cedar Park, 1105 Williams Way - This exquisite, modern and spacious home has over 3863 sqft of open entertaining space for that large family. With 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 2 living areas including a Texas Gameroom, and separate office your sure to have enough room for all the kids plus enjoy some privacy.



The kitchen is fully modernized with all the latest in stainless appliances and granite counter tops. A wonderful center island and bar allows everyone to hang by the kitchen and the gourmet chef can still interact with everyone.



Even though this home is large, it is extremely efficient and certified as an energy star home. It uses all the latest in energy saving equipment including energy efficient windows, tech shielding, and high seer A/C, your energy bill will cost the same as a home half it's size.



The house comes with automatic sprinkler system with 9 zones for the front and back of the house. high fence with lockable entrance door at the front and back of the house. House backs up into a no-build area allowing spacious views from the backyard and added privacy.



Tons of storage space with walk-in closets in all rooms and added storage under the stairway.



You will have complete access to all the amenities of the Brushy Creek community including, pool, playgrounds, and hike and bike trails. Plus your only minutes away from the Avery Ranch Golf Course.



