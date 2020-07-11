Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet granite counters ice maker microwave oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage cats allowed alarm system bbq/grill business center fire pit hot tub trash valet yoga

Discover the living experience youve been searching for at Westbridge Apartment Homes. When you step into your new home at Westbridge, you find a thoughtfully designed open-concept living/entertainment space with sleek modern finishes, a fully-equipped gourmet kitchen, a cozy fireplace and an oversized patio and balcony. And with an extensive selection of top-shelf onsite amenities to choose from, every day is a mini-vacation at our stylish Carrolton, TX apartments. Whether youre lounging by the sparkling swimming pool, working up a sweat in the state-of-the-art fitness center, bronzing in the private tanning room, or just spending some time with your four-legged friends in the onsite dog park, youre going to love where you live when you choose Westbridge.When it comes to a convenient location, our apartments in Carrollton, TX put you exactly where you want to be. Featuring attractions such as the nearby Cavanaugh Flight Museum, the Maridoe Golf Club, and a vast array of delicious local restaurants, convenient shopping options, and all the entertainment Dallas has to offer, theres never a dull moment at Westbridge. Plus, were conveniently situated just minutes from I-35, North Dallas Tollway, and George Bush Tollway. So whether youre heading to work, school or play, you are just a short drive away.