Westbridge
Westbridge

2300 Marsh Ln · (214) 496-5205
Location

2300 Marsh Ln, Carrollton, TX 75006

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1226 · Avail. Jul 28

$991

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 641 sqft

Unit 0313 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,008

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

Unit 0633 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,021

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 641 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0431 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,397

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Unit 1538 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,422

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Unit 1523 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,501

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westbridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
fire pit
hot tub
trash valet
yoga
Discover the living experience youve been searching for at Westbridge Apartment Homes. When you step into your new home at Westbridge, you find a thoughtfully designed open-concept living/entertainment space with sleek modern finishes, a fully-equipped gourmet kitchen, a cozy fireplace and an oversized patio and balcony. And with an extensive selection of top-shelf onsite amenities to choose from, every day is a mini-vacation at our stylish Carrolton, TX apartments. Whether youre lounging by the sparkling swimming pool, working up a sweat in the state-of-the-art fitness center, bronzing in the private tanning room, or just spending some time with your four-legged friends in the onsite dog park, youre going to love where you live when you choose Westbridge.When it comes to a convenient location, our apartments in Carrollton, TX put you exactly where you want to be. Featuring attractions such as the nearby Cavanaugh Flight Museum, the Maridoe Golf Club, and a vast array of delicious local restaurants, convenient shopping options, and all the entertainment Dallas has to offer, theres never a dull moment at Westbridge. Plus, were conveniently situated just minutes from I-35, North Dallas Tollway, and George Bush Tollway. So whether youre heading to work, school or play, you are just a short drive away.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: One bedroom $150 and Two bedroom $250
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Carport: $30/month; Detached garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westbridge have any available units?
Westbridge has 15 units available starting at $991 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does Westbridge have?
Some of Westbridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westbridge currently offering any rent specials?
Westbridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westbridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Westbridge is pet friendly.
Does Westbridge offer parking?
Yes, Westbridge offers parking.
Does Westbridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Westbridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Westbridge have a pool?
Yes, Westbridge has a pool.
Does Westbridge have accessible units?
Yes, Westbridge has accessible units.
Does Westbridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westbridge has units with dishwashers.
