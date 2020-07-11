Amenities
Discover the living experience youve been searching for at Westbridge Apartment Homes. When you step into your new home at Westbridge, you find a thoughtfully designed open-concept living/entertainment space with sleek modern finishes, a fully-equipped gourmet kitchen, a cozy fireplace and an oversized patio and balcony. And with an extensive selection of top-shelf onsite amenities to choose from, every day is a mini-vacation at our stylish Carrolton, TX apartments. Whether youre lounging by the sparkling swimming pool, working up a sweat in the state-of-the-art fitness center, bronzing in the private tanning room, or just spending some time with your four-legged friends in the onsite dog park, youre going to love where you live when you choose Westbridge.When it comes to a convenient location, our apartments in Carrollton, TX put you exactly where you want to be. Featuring attractions such as the nearby Cavanaugh Flight Museum, the Maridoe Golf Club, and a vast array of delicious local restaurants, convenient shopping options, and all the entertainment Dallas has to offer, theres never a dull moment at Westbridge. Plus, were conveniently situated just minutes from I-35, North Dallas Tollway, and George Bush Tollway. So whether youre heading to work, school or play, you are just a short drive away.