Apartment List
/
TX
/
carrollton
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:23 PM

193 Apartments for rent in Carrollton, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Carrollton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
9 Units Available
Trinity Mills Apartments
2750 E Trinity Mills Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
955 sqft
A charming community near the George Bush Turnpike and tollway. On-site pool, business center, clubhouse, grill area and gym. Pets welcome. Fireplaces, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony provided.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Indian Creek
40 Units Available
Residences at the Collection
4025 Huffines Blvd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,022
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,141
1786 sqft
Residences at the Collections takes luxury apartment living to a new high. The new pet-friendly community in Carollton's Indian Creek neighborhood features modern kitchens with stainless-steel appliances. Located minutes from downtown Dallas.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
19 Units Available
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1448 sqft
Upscale apartments with one-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Soaring nine-foot ceilings, modern kitchens, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Saltwater pool with BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Galleria Townhomes
1737 E Frankford Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1218 sqft
Welcome to Galleria Townhomes where the convenience of Carrollton meets the comfort of townhome living! Located only minutes from President George Bush Turnpike and the North Dallas Tollway, Galleria is the ideal place to live, shop, work and play.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
23 Units Available
Indian Creek
3910 Old Denton Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$918
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
990 sqft
Resort-style pool and deck with grills, shaded tables. Options for in-home washer and dryer, plus laundry facility. On-site maintenance and management, package receiving.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
18 Units Available
Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1208 sqft
Great on-site management and maintenance with community blog to stay abreast of local events. Playground and grill areas under shade of mature trees. Washer/dryer in all homes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:17pm
6 Units Available
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,270
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe apartments offer walk-in closets, private balconies, kitchen islands and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to pool, gym and clubhouse. Close to I-35E, Lewisville Lake, several golf courses and numerous shopping and dining venues.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
16 Units Available
Westbridge
2300 Marsh Ln, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$916
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1093 sqft
The Dallas North Tollway can take residents of this community anywhere they want to go. Amenities include yoga studio, swimming pool, fire pit and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
4 Units Available
Arbors of Carrollton
2240 E Trinity Mills Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
968 sqft
Resort-style pool with fountain seating. On-site management and laundry. Walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Reach President George Bush Turnpike in minutes flat.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
63 Units Available
Sloane Street Apartments
4216 Sloane Street, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,230
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,885
1908 sqft
Newly constructed apartment homes near Midway and Park, with easy access to the Dallas North Tollway and President George Bush Turnpike. Choice of color schemes, plus wood flooring, in-unit laundry and built-in desks.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
234 Units Available
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd, Carrollton, TX
Studio
$1,175
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,180
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1120 sqft
This brand-new apartment community is scheduled to open this Fall for first move-ins. Residents can choose from luxurious homes with private yards, spacious patios or balconies and the best locations within the community.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
18 Units Available
Branch Creek Apartments
2250 Marsh Ln, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1047 sqft
Branch Creek Apartments offers large 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in Carrollton, TX. This is an impressive community undergoing full renovations.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
56 Units Available
Olympus on Main
1011 South Main Street, Carrollton, TX
Studio
$1,090
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1097 sqft
Come home to comfort, style, and grace at Olympus on Main.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
16 Units Available
The Ellis Apartments
4221 Old Denton Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,162
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1295 sqft
Spacious and unique floor plans with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and espresso or white cabinetry. Community amenities include media lounge with billiards and shuffleboard tables.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
6 Units Available
Briarcrest Apartments
1330 Mac Arthur Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,043
978 sqft
Fountain-fed pool and spa. Generous kitchen counter and cabinet space. Pet-friendly community with treats for pups. Just one mile to I-35E and President George Bush Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
7 Units Available
Fieldcrest
4747 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$984
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
895 sqft
1-2 bedrooms in modern style, convenient to I-35 and downtown Dallas. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Amenities include pool, gym and sauna. In-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Indian Creek
17 Units Available
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,096
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1791 sqft
Choose from one-, two-, three- or four-bedroom apartments or townhomes. Pet-friendly, modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy resort-style pools, golf simulator, fitness center, banquet facilities. Easy to access to shopping, dining, Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
12 Units Available
The Carling on Frankford
1811 E Frankford Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
964 sqft
Bohemian apartments located in the heart of Carrollton. Custom cabinets, ceiling fans and microwaves. Internet cafe and business center on site. Close to I-35E, President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
29 Units Available
Union at Carrollton Square
1111 South Main Street, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1095 sqft
Located along South Josey Lane and yards from East Belt Line Road. Stylish apartments with granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a pool, business center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
12 Units Available
Greentree Apartments
1120 Mac Arthur Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,003
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
944 sqft
The Greentree Apartments provide tenants with quick access to schools, entertainment spots, and local businesses. Their recently renovated units come equipped with hardwood floors, modern fireplaces, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
9 Units Available
Villas of Josey Ranch
2050 Keller Springs Road, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1021 sqft
Luxury meets style at these spacious apartments featuring crown molding, exterior storag, and brushed nickel hardware. Resort-like amenities include a sparkling pool and the nearby jogging trail and frisbee golf course.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
6 Units Available
Woods at Lakeshore
3560 Country Square Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$914
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The charm begins from the moment residents spot the community duck pond at these pet-friendly apartment homes. Bright kitchens and extra storage space. Minutes away from the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
32 Units Available
Keller Springs Crossing
3221 Keller Springs Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,081
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1493 sqft
Gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, and ceramic glass cooking surface on stoves. Fitness center with cardio theater, spinning, circuit and resistance training. Pet-friendly community with bark park, pet grooming station, and option for fenced yard.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
19 Units Available
The Tallows
1602 Frankford Rd E, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$846
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1010 sqft
A beautiful community with modern amenities and larger floor plans. On-site fitness center, pool and playground. Brick detail in apartments. Modern amenities throughout. Manicured grounds.
City Guide for Carrollton, TX

Famous rapper and reality TV star Vanilla Ice grew up in Carrollton, TX. Don't worry, we're not going to make a joke about how Carrollton is "too cool"... sort of.

Carrollton is a suburb of Dallas, TX. In 2006 and 2008, "Money _Magazine" included Carrollton as one of the best places to live in the United States. Carrollton started as an agrarian farming town, but when Dallas began to grow, so did Carrollton and especially when the St. Louis Southwestern Railway was built to cross through it in 1888. The railroad helped bring products into and out of the town. The citys biggest boom happened after the Second World War, when people seeking a nice suburban life sought out Dallas suburbs. Today, Carrollton remains a nice place to live.

Having trouble with Craigslist Carrollton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Carrollton, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Carrollton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarrollton 3 BedroomsCarrollton Accessible ApartmentsCarrollton Apartments under $1,000Carrollton Apartments under $1,100
Carrollton Apartments under $900Carrollton Apartments with BalconyCarrollton Apartments with GarageCarrollton Apartments with GymCarrollton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCarrollton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCarrollton Apartments with Parking
Carrollton Apartments with PoolCarrollton Apartments with Washer-DryerCarrollton Dog Friendly ApartmentsCarrollton Furnished ApartmentsCarrollton Pet Friendly PlacesCarrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District