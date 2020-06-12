124 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Carrollton, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Indian Creek
19 Units Available
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr, Carrollton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1791 sqft
Choose from one-, two-, three- or four-bedroom apartments or townhomes. Pet-friendly, modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy resort-style pools, golf simulator, fitness center, banquet facilities. Easy to access to shopping, dining, Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
18 Units Available
Wind Dance
1220 Indian Run Dr, Carrollton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1517 sqft
Resort-style pools with multiple levels. Fitness center with cardio machines and numerous options for strength training, open 24 hours. Sophisticated design with multi-toned carpet, custom accent colors, brushed nickel fixtures, crown molding. One mile to 121/Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
18 Units Available
Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr, Carrollton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1208 sqft
Great on-site management and maintenance with community blog to stay abreast of local events. Playground and grill areas under shade of mature trees. Washer/dryer in all homes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
61 Units Available
Sloane Street Apartments
4216 Sloane Street, Carrollton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,885
1908 sqft
Newly constructed apartment homes near Midway and Park, with easy access to the Dallas North Tollway and President George Bush Turnpike. Choice of color schemes, plus wood flooring, in-unit laundry and built-in desks.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Indian Creek
17 Units Available
ARIUM Creekside
3620 Huffines Blvd, Carrollton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1316 sqft
Situated in the Lewisville School District close to the Vista Ridge Mall and RJ McInnish park. Luxury units include built-in bookshelves, walk-in closets and French doors to outdoor space. Community offers residents pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
Indian Creek
41 Units Available
Residences at the Collection
4025 Huffines Blvd, Carrollton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$5,141
1786 sqft
Residences at the Collections takes luxury apartment living to a new high. The new pet-friendly community in Carollton's Indian Creek neighborhood features modern kitchens with stainless-steel appliances. Located minutes from downtown Dallas.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
Indian Creek
29 Units Available
Rialto by Cortland
4230 Fairway Dr, Carrollton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,996
1273 sqft
This modern development offers a large selection of amenities, including resort-style swimming pools, wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, French-door refrigerators, granite countertops and private garages.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Galleria Townhomes
1737 E Frankford Rd, Carrollton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1218 sqft
Welcome to Galleria Townhomes where the convenience of Carrollton meets the comfort of townhome living! Located only minutes from President George Bush Turnpike and the North Dallas Tollway, Galleria is the ideal place to live, shop, work and play.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
The Ellis Apartments
4221 Old Denton Rd, Carrollton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1295 sqft
Spacious and unique floor plans with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and espresso or white cabinetry. Community amenities include media lounge with billiards and shuffleboard tables.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
236 Units Available
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd, Carrollton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1553 sqft
This brand-new apartment community is scheduled to open this Fall for first move-ins. Residents can choose from luxurious homes with private yards, spacious patios or balconies and the best locations within the community.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
Castle Hills
34 Units Available
Keystone At Castle Hills
4600 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,716
1390 sqft
Prime location surrounded by greenery and park space. Community offers three swimming pools, a 24-hour gym and cyber cafe. Apartments have fireplaces with mantels, sunrooms, Nest thermostats and more.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy, Carrollton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1448 sqft
Upscale apartments with one-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Soaring nine-foot ceilings, modern kitchens, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Saltwater pool with BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Contact for Availability
Hillside
1020 Raleigh Dr, Carrollton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,029
1577 sqft
Located on twenty beautifully landscaped acres, Hillside Community offers distinctive floor plans, ample access to nearby schools, local retail, and area recreation. We invite you to enjoy our commitment to service - come home to Hillside Community.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
33 Units Available
Keller Springs Crossing
3221 Keller Springs Rd, Carrollton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1493 sqft
Gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, and ceramic glass cooking surface on stoves. Fitness center with cardio theater, spinning, circuit and resistance training. Pet-friendly community with bark park, pet grooming station, and option for fenced yard.
Results within 1 mile of Carrollton
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
12 Units Available
Advenir at Frankford Springs
3702 Frankford Rd, Dallas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1516 sqft
One- to three-bedroom units are available in this community. President George Bush Turnpike puts the best of Dallas nearby. Onsite sauna, volleyball court, clubhouse and hot tub. Units have washer/dryer hookups and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
30 Units Available
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy, Plano, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1362 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and hardwood style flooring. Enjoy a business center, resort style pool and fitness facility on site. Just a stone's throw from the Shops at Willow Bend Mall.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
72 Units Available
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd, Coppell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,883
1626 sqft
Modeled after a Tuscan villa, St. Marin is easy to love. Luxury amenities like a putting green, a sauna and a trash valet separate it from the rest. Off Bush Turnpike in Coppell.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 05:17pm
17 Units Available
Bent Tree Fountains
4822 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1470 sqft
Comfortable homes right beside Quorum Park. Swim and play tennis on site. Cats and dogs allowed. E-payments for resident convenience. Close to Bent Tree Country Club. Right near Addison Airport.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
113 Units Available
Post Addison Circle
5009 Addison Cir, Addison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1420 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom units available in centrally located complex. Minutes away from Uptown and Downtown Dallas. Recently renovated with more than 400 unique floor plans. Fully furnished.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
Willow Bend
18 Units Available
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd, Plano, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,047
1461 sqft
Perfect location for commuters with easy access to North Dallas Tollway and President George Bush Turnpike. Residents enjoy units with patio/balcony, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community has pool, trash valet and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
$
321 Units Available
The Mansions at Mercer Crossing
1850 Mercer Parkway, Farmers Branch, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1567 sqft
An urban oasis in the desirable Las Colinas area, our exclusive community is just 15 minutes from downtown Dallas and 20 minutes from Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
$
119 Units Available
The Towers at Mercer Crossing
1890 Mercer Pkwy, Farmers Branch, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Towers at Mercer Crossing, our community of luxury apartments in Farmers Branch, TX. We offer an extraordinary urban living experience to make it so your home fits perfectly with your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 06:22pm
44 Units Available
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr, Coppell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1225 sqft
This community is adjacent to the Riverchase Golf Course. For residents who don't golf, the property also has a volleyball court, gym and pool to enjoy. Furnished units feature walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Lakepointe
104 Units Available
Hebron 121 Station
1 Hebron Station Circle, Lewisville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,423
1679 sqft
Hebron 121 Station offers brand-new, luxury apartments in Lewisville, Texas, providing open and spacious one & two bedroom apartment homes. Surrounded by palm trees, our Lewisville, TX apartments deliver the ultimate in resort-style living.

June 2020 Carrollton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Carrollton Rent Report. Carrollton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Carrollton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Carrollton rents declined slightly over the past month

Carrollton rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Carrollton stand at $1,118 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,389 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Carrollton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Carrollton, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Carrollton

    As rents have increased marginally in Carrollton, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Carrollton is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Carrollton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,389 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% rise in Carrollton.
    • While Carrollton's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Carrollton than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

