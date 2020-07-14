Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors microwave walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning patio / balcony carpet fireplace ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill trash valet hot tub internet access

Step into a world of quality and comfort at Briarcrest Apartments in Carrollton, TX. Choose from a traditional floor plan or townhome featuring enhanced finishes and spacious layouts. Walk into your new space and be surrounded by hardwood style flooring, premium kitchen appliances, espresso cabinetry, and large walk-in closets. Enjoy unparalleled convenience with the location of Briarcrest, situated just moments from Interstate 35 and the President George Bush Turnpike. If you're looking for a home close to downtown Dallas or want to experience the perks of a wonderful apartment home in a convenient location, Briarcrest Apartments is the place for you in Carrollton.



