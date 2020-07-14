All apartments in Carrollton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Briarcrest Apartments

1330 Mac Arthur Dr · (415) 849-9612
Location

1330 Mac Arthur Dr, Carrollton, TX 75007

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0501 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,044

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 0301 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,094

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 1908 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,072

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1029 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Briarcrest Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
patio / balcony
carpet
fireplace
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
trash valet
hot tub
internet access
Step into a world of quality and comfort at Briarcrest Apartments in Carrollton, TX. Choose from a traditional floor plan or townhome featuring enhanced finishes and spacious layouts. Walk into your new space and be surrounded by hardwood style flooring, premium kitchen appliances, espresso cabinetry, and large walk-in closets. Enjoy unparalleled convenience with the location of Briarcrest, situated just moments from Interstate 35 and the President George Bush Turnpike. If you're looking for a home close to downtown Dallas or want to experience the perks of a wonderful apartment home in a convenient location, Briarcrest Apartments is the place for you in Carrollton.

Call or stop by today for a personal tour of your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Briarcrest Apartments have any available units?
Briarcrest Apartments has 7 units available starting at $1,044 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does Briarcrest Apartments have?
Some of Briarcrest Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Briarcrest Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Briarcrest Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Briarcrest Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Briarcrest Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Briarcrest Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Briarcrest Apartments offers parking.
Does Briarcrest Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Briarcrest Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Briarcrest Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Briarcrest Apartments has a pool.
Does Briarcrest Apartments have accessible units?
No, Briarcrest Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Briarcrest Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Briarcrest Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
