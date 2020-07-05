4424 Dexter Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest suite media room pet friendly

Luxury Townhome Community with upscale amenities. Modern Transitional Design, Hardwood Floor throughout, Quartz Counters, Stainless Appliances, Chrome Fixtures, Frameless Shower, Stand Alone Tubs, Wood Staircase, Open and Bright Floor plans, and Gorgeous electric fireplace. 3rd floor game room also can be a media room, second master bedroom or guest suite. Enjoy the community amenities with community pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Convenient location near retail, entertainment, restaurants, major gyms, hospitals, major highways, and within walking distance to schools.