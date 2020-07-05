All apartments in Carrollton
Carrollton, TX
4424 Dexter Ln
Last updated August 11 2019 at 7:06 AM

4424 Dexter Ln

4424 Dexter Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4424 Dexter Lane, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
media room
pet friendly
Luxury Townhome Community with upscale amenities. Modern Transitional Design, Hardwood Floor throughout, Quartz Counters, Stainless Appliances, Chrome Fixtures, Frameless Shower, Stand Alone Tubs, Wood Staircase, Open and Bright Floor plans, and Gorgeous electric fireplace. 3rd floor game room also can be a media room, second master bedroom or guest suite. Enjoy the community amenities with community pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Convenient location near retail, entertainment, restaurants, major gyms, hospitals, major highways, and within walking distance to schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4424 Dexter Ln have any available units?
4424 Dexter Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4424 Dexter Ln have?
Some of 4424 Dexter Ln's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4424 Dexter Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4424 Dexter Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4424 Dexter Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4424 Dexter Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4424 Dexter Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4424 Dexter Ln offers parking.
Does 4424 Dexter Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4424 Dexter Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4424 Dexter Ln have a pool?
Yes, 4424 Dexter Ln has a pool.
Does 4424 Dexter Ln have accessible units?
No, 4424 Dexter Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4424 Dexter Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4424 Dexter Ln has units with dishwashers.

