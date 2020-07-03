4413 Young Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool table game room media room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Beautiful home adjacent to the Coyote Ridge Course driving range, restaurant and gift shop. The home features 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths and a three car garage. The house leases with a all the media room equipment, the game room pool table, and the outdoor furniture for both the upstairs and the down stairs patios. Great home to enjoy the wonderful quiet western views off the upstairs balcony, the outdoor fireplace and BBQ gas grill with family and friends. A MUST see!



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,200, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.