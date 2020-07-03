All apartments in Carrollton
4413 Young Drive
4413 Young Drive

4413 Young Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4413 Young Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010
Indian Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool table
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful home adjacent to the Coyote Ridge Course driving range, restaurant and gift shop. The home features 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths and a three car garage. The house leases with a all the media room equipment, the game room pool table, and the outdoor furniture for both the upstairs and the down stairs patios. Great home to enjoy the wonderful quiet western views off the upstairs balcony, the outdoor fireplace and BBQ gas grill with family and friends. A MUST see!

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,200, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4413 Young Drive have any available units?
4413 Young Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4413 Young Drive have?
Some of 4413 Young Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4413 Young Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4413 Young Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4413 Young Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4413 Young Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4413 Young Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4413 Young Drive offers parking.
Does 4413 Young Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4413 Young Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4413 Young Drive have a pool?
No, 4413 Young Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4413 Young Drive have accessible units?
No, 4413 Young Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4413 Young Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4413 Young Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

